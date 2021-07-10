Durham police officer charged with sexual battery, kidnapping in Apex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police officer was arrested Thursday after Apex police charged him with sex offenses and kidnapping charges.

Joseph A. Daniels, 35, is on administrative leave without pay following his arrest on charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sexual offense and sexual battery.

Apex police charged Daniels following the report of an incident on June 16, Durham police said.

Joseph A. Daniels (Durham County Sheriff’s Office)

An investigation report from Apex police shows the victim is a Durham woman who is an acquaintance of Daniels.

She suffered an “apparent minor injury” during the incident that occurred June 4 at Daniels’ residence in Apex,” the report states.

The Durham Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also conduct an administrative investigation, which Durham police said is standard procedure.

Daniels turned himself in at the Durham County Magistrate’s Office and was released on a $75,000 unsecured bond on Thursday.

Court documents show he is not allowed to have contact with the victim while out on bond.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation and we are not releasing any further details at this time. The Durham Police Department will continue to work with the Apex Police Department on this investigation,” said Durham Police Department Interim Chief Shari Montgomery.

Durham City Manager Wanda Page offered this comment on Daniels’ arrest:

I am aware of the arrest yesterday of Durham Police Officer Joseph A. Daniels. The Durham Police Department and I take the charges and allegations against him very seriously and, as a result of the preliminary investigation by DPD’s Professional Standards Division, Mr. Daniels has been placed on leave without pay. DPD will continue to work closely with the Apex Police Department as the investigation is completed. I am confident that the Police Department will provide additional information should further personnel actions be determined. Durham City Manager Wanda S. Page

Daniels has been with the Durham Police Department for 10 years and is assigned to the Organized Crime Division.

He is due in court on July 12 at 9 a.m.