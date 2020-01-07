Eagles fall to Seahawks in Wild Card

In 2019 fashion, the Eagles lost to the Seahawks after a key cog in the offense found himself in the locker room in the Wild Card Round, 17-9.

Quarterback Carson Wentz led the first two drives of the game, before sustaining a head injury. It was a scary hit from Jadeveon Clowney that sidelined the injury-prone quarterback. He left the game in the first quarter under concussion protocol and did not return.

The offense continued to struggle in his absence, failing to find the entire game; all nine points game off Kicker Jake Elliot’s foot. Backup Quarterback Josh McCown threw for 174 yards on 18 completions.

While the Eagles floundered at home without their 27-year-old captain, the Seahawks did not.

Veteran QB Russel Wilson threw for 325 yards and one score, however, the real star was DK Metcalf. The rookie had 160 yards on seven receptions and an impressive 53-yard touchdown.

Seattle proved too much for the birds in the AFC Wild Card, marking the Seahawks second victory over the Eagles in the 2019 season. The Eagles end the year 9-8 as NFC East Champions for the second time in three years.