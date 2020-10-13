Early voting in Atlanta sees long lines like primaries

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – State leaders in Georgia predict that 2 million voters will head to the polls to vote early over the next three weeks. Georgia’s Secretary of State says there are nearly 8 million registered voters, an increase of more than 600-thousand since the 2016 elections.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, shows you why some people waited hours in line to cast their ballot.

Some read while others texted.

Alpharetta voter Isabel Hunt said, “We have been in line for 2.5 hours and we are told it may be another 3.5 hours.”

Some left while others waited.

“I have been here for 1 hour and told that we have a 3.5 hour wait and I have errands to run so I will be back on Thursday.” said Rebecca Weikel.

Kim Palmer said, “I came out here to early vote. There’s a long line. We waited about 20 minutes and did not move too far. We are fortunate to have the week off so we will come back tomorrow and try again.”

Some voters in Atlanta say they waited 6 hours to cast their ballot.

Isabel Hunt said, “There is a little bit of pride but also disappointment because it should not take this long.”

Governor Brian Kemp says, “People need to let their voices be heard. We have one of the greatest states in the country with access to the ballot whether it is early, absentee, by mail or in person.

To avoid a repeat of what happened in the primaries, the state plans to send out field technicians in case the new voting machines have issues.

“We are a state that wants to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. We want to have secure and fair elections and we will have that in Georgia.” said Governor Kemp.

Some voters say they are concerned about the future of healthcare as well as the economic future given that the pandemic has impacted so many people’s lives here in the peach state.

Kim Palmer said, “It is important for me to move. I want my voice heard. I hope my voice is counted.

“I am glad to see all these people and everyone should come out and vote regardless of what their positions are.”

“I am happy about these lines. People are taking their right to vote and that’s what we need in this country.” expressed Rebecca Weikel.

With sixteen electoral votes, the peach state also has two highly contested senate seats up for grabs.

Georgia’s Secretary of State says it is a felony to vote twice and could result in jail time or a hefty fine — after nearly a thousand people voted twice in recent elections in Georgia.

If you want to vote absentee, the last day to request an absentee ballot is also October 30th. So far, the Secretary of State says around one point five million Georgians have requested an absentee ballot.

If you want to vote in person, you will need to bring a photo ID like a driver’s license, student ID with a picture or passport to cast your vote. Unlike election day, voters can cast their ballots at any precinct during early voting which runs until Friday, October 30th.