Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL/WCBD)- Officials with Earth Fare, Inc. announced Monday they would be closing all stores and starting inventory liquidation sales.

The news release added that all employees have been notified about the closures and that, ” The inventory liquidation sales will feature a truly outstanding assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions. We encourage shoppers to visit their nearby location now and take advantage of these savings before it’s too late. Store fixtures are also available for sale as part of this process.”

Earth Fare has two locations in the Lowcountry, one in Summerville and another in West Ashley.

“Earth Fare has been proud to serve the natural and organic grocery market, and the decision to begin the process of closing our stores was not entered into lightly. We’d like to thank our Team Members for their commitment and dedication to serving our customers, and our vendors and suppliers for their partnership,” said Earth Fare.

The inventory liquidation sales will feature an assortment of merchandise at “very significant price reductions. “