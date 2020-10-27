East Tennessee couple charged with murder in child abuse case plead not guilty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee couple charged with murder after children’s remains were found on their property pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment hearing Monday.

Michael and Shirley Gray were indicted for felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and aggravated kidnapping earlier this month. They also face charges for faking educational records, theft of property and abuse of a corpse after children’s remains were found at two of their properties, one in Roane County and second in Knox County.

The remains of one of the couple’s four non-biological children were found on the property of Michael Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray’s Roane County home in May. Just days later, remains of another child were discovered buried at a Knox County home previously occupied by the Grays.

Both have been in custody since their arrests in May. A status hearing in the case has been set for Friday, Dec. 18.