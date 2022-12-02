FILE – A “help wanted” sign is seen at an Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Ill., March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(The Hill) — The U.S. economy gained 263,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate held even at 3.7 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.

Job growth in November beat the expectations of economists, who projected the U.S. to gain roughly 200,000 jobs last month, according to consensus projections. The jobless rate remained just 0.2 percentage points above its pre-pandemic level as the job market continued to push through high inflation and rising interest rates to grow at a sturdy clip.

This developing report will be updated.