ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A slew of candidates are filing to qualify for elections for 2022 including former Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

While lawmakers propose bills inside the legislative chambers, there’s a buzz of excitement outside on the capitol floor all part “Election qualifying” week under the gold dome.

Former Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams filed her paperwork for her 2nd run at the governor’s race.

Former gubernatorial candidate — stacey abrams filed her paperwork for her 2nd run at the governor’s race

State Senator Bob hatchett (R) NE Georgia said, “I think it’s a statement to our democracy and the way the system works in the state ,and for how many people who have come. We are excited.”

Abrams will likely face incumbent Governor Brian Kemp or former Senator david PerduE, in november, and echoed a similar message to her 2018 campaign about expanding medicaid.

State rep. Bee nguyen (D) Atlanta Running for US Secretary of State “Georgians know we have strong candidates up and down our ballot. It is going to require us to build a diverse ticket that requires the entire state of Georgia.

There are several other races as well including the US Senate seat, attorney general and insurance commissioner.

State senator Elena Parent said, “We are just excited that this is state is a battleground state. We have known its coming for a long time. We know that the people of Georgia are sick and tired of these performative bills that do nothing about the real issues in our state.”

Bee nguyen said, “We know there have been concerted efforts with a national effort to install people who don’t believe in the legitimacy of the 2020 election. This is about protecting our democracy in 2024 where it could very well come down to Georgia that deciding state for the presidential election.”

Candidates have until noon on friday to qualify for this year’s elections.

Political experts say with the recent redistricting, you should check your local districts, county commission, city council, State Rep, State Senator and other candidates on the secretary of states’s website before you head to the polls.

Here are those dates:

Early voting for the primaries will kick of May 2nd, with the general primary on May 24th, and a run-off date for June 21st. Election date for 2022 is Tuesday, November 1st.