Electronic vehicle manufacturer announces plans for battery plant near Charlotte Airport

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A British-based electronic vehicle company that announced expansion plans in Charlotte earlier this year has now announced it will establish an assembly plant not far from the airport.

“We are thrilled that Arrival is bringing more jobs and investment to Charlotte’s west side,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “This announcement further builds on our working partnership and I look forward to achieving lasting results in our shared goal to create a greener city.”

The module assembly plant will add 150 new jobs with an average salary of $54,700 and cost the company about $12 million for the new facility.

“By bringing the assembly of our proprietary High Voltage Battery Modules in-house, we’re striving to be as vertically integrated as possible. This will enable us to have even greater control over the functionality and cost of our products and pass those cost savings on to the customer while also working toward our goal of zero waste production,” said Mike Ableson, CEO of Arrival Automotive. “We’re excited to add another facility in Charlotte, as we prepare to open our new North American Headquarters building just down the road and continue to work in tandem with the City to develop solutions for their electrification and sustainability goals. This is a big milestone for Arrival as we ramp up operations in the region in advance of production starting in Rock Hill in Q2 next year.”

The battery can be used in all of the company’s electric vehicles. Based in London, the company will have its U.S. headquarters in the Queen City. Arrival manufactures electric buses and vans and was founded in 2015.

Centene, Robinhood, and Credit Karma have all announced new jobs and investments within the City of Charlotte over the last two years.