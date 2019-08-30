New York man hospitalized while in police custody dies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Gary Strobridge, the Elmira man tased by police during an incident on Horner Street on August 22, has died, according to Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell.

Strobridge was transported to Upstate Medical Center after becoming unresponsive while in police custody at a local hospital.

Police responded to a residence on Aug. 22 for a report of an emotionally disturbed person who was on the roof of a two-story home.

Police say the man, later identified as Strobridge, came down from the roof “acting unusual” and began chasing a neighbor while shouting.

Officers attempted to take the Strobridge into custody under the Mental Hygiene Law, saying “he was clearly a danger to himself and/or others.”

Strobridge allegedly struck an officer in the face, leading to a struggle with law enforcement. An Elmira Police officer used a Taser during the incident and officers took the Strobridge into custody.

While receiving initial treatment at an unnamed hospital, police say the Strobridge was somewhat cooperative. At one point his “behavior suddenly changed and he physically attacked an Elmira police officer.”

During a second struggle with police, Strobridge suddenly became limp and unresponsive. The male received medical treatment and was transported to another hospital.

Elmira Police have not commented on whether officers have been placed on leave during a State Police investigation.