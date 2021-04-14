Emergency repairs approved for Murrells Inlet Marshwalk

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday night to approve emergency repairs for the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk after a county document suggested there were “unsafe failing structural components”.

A recent report by The Earthworks Group, a consulting firm, says wood along a section of the Marshwalk is significantly damaged and hardware is corroded due to age and exposure to the elements. Much of the wood in the impacted section was put in 21 years ago.

A document from Georgetown County says the structural problems present an “imminent potential for serious injury to patrons”.

News13’s Maria DeBone visited the Marshwalk tonight to see the problems and find out if anything is being done to warn people about this safety concern. Her full report, including the cost of repairs, is coming up tonight on News13 at 11.