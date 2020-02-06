Employee charged with stashing camera in restroom at women’s jail in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Department of Public Safety said one of its workers has been charged with misdemeanor secret peeping. James Nance is accused of taking a video camera into a restroom at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women.

Nance told CBS 17 it was a prank. He said the camera wasn’t operational and that the whole thing was blown out of proportion. He declined a request for an interview.

James Nance. (Raleigh-Wake CCBI, Feb. 5, 2020)

According to the arrest warrant, the restroom was used by an inmate and staff.

DPS said Nance is an employee and that he works as an electronics technician. He’s held that position since 2011.

He was most recently assigned to the Central Prison.

“The Department of Public Safety has zero tolerance for any staff involved in any illegal activity,” a statement said. “The Department has many hard-working correctional professionals and it takes staff arrests very seriously. The Department is fully cooperating with law enforcement.”