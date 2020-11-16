Employee found dead, suspect ID’d in Concord tire shop SWAT standoff

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials say an employee was found dead and a suspect is in custody following an hours-long SWAT standoff at a Concord tire shop on Saturday.

Officials responded to the active SWAT situation at a Concord tire shop near Kannapolis around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The employee died from a gunshot wound, Concord Police said. No motive was given and the suspect was taken to the hospital for another medical-related event unrelated to the incident itself, police said.

Concord Police later identified the suspect as Lynchburg, South Carolina resident Jeremy Spann, 39. He is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail and faces multiple charges including murder and felony possession of a gun.

Police negotiated with Span after being told by employees from the Disctoun tire Store located at 575 Dickens Place that they heard gunshots. This is a heavily populated area and police shut down the area including multiple exits along I-85.

Concord Police, Kannapolis Police, Cabarrus County Medic, Kannapolis Fire, and both CMPD and concord SWAT teams were among the departments that responded to the scene.

