EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released details of a situation that ended with officers tasering a 10-year-old girl.
According to EPPD officials, the incident took place on Sunday, April 3, along the 4600 block of Atlas in Northeast El Paso.
Officers, along with the Crisis Intervention Team, were sent to the home on a call of a ‘suicidal girl, armed with a knife.’
According to EPPD, the girl’s parents were unable to restrain her and she fled before officers arrived.
If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, contact the Emergence Crisis Hotline (Mental Health Crisis) 24/7: 915.779.1800
- Charleston Animal Society wants volunteers to read to dogs
- 2 Your Health: Drug shows promising results for serious heart condition
- Security cams capture violent tornado from inside Texas schools
- Haitians look forward to filing asylum claims when Title 42 ends in May
- List: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of severe weather Tuesday
- New York City invites Floridians to move over ‘Don’t Say Gay’
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.