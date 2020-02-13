Erie Zoo celebrates Joe the orangutan’s 34th birthday

(WJET/WFXP) Erie, PA—If you are crazy about orangutans, here’s a story you might go bananas over.

The Erie Zoo celebrated Joe the orangutan’s 34th birthday today. At 34 years old, Joe is considered a senior citizen, but they say he is in very good health.

The average life expectancy for an orangutan is about 35-40-years-old.

For his special day keepers decorated his exhibit and gave him extra fruit.

“For a lot of our animals birthday party’s, specifically the orangutans because they are so entertained by humans, we throw big parties for them. Not only do they gets lots of goodies, so Joe got lots of snacks that are healthy of course,” said Emily Smicker, Erie Zoo.

Joe was born in Topeka, Kansas, but has been at the Erie Zoo since 2002.

If you would like to wish Joe a happy belated birthday, the Erie Zoo opens up February 29th.