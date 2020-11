CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — ESPN’s College GameDay will be live from Conway this weekend for the first time ever.

The game will spotlight the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers as they face off against Liberty University.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER … We're headed to @CoastalFootball 👏



See you next week as the undefeated Chanticleers take on Liberty 🍿 pic.twitter.com/DKFr2zBT2i — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 30, 2020

Undefeated Coastal Carolina will take on Liberty. The game kicks off at 2 p.m.