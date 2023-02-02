[Watch prior coverage of Winslow’s 2021 conviction in the player above.]

VISTA, Calif. (WJW) — Former Cleveland Browns player Kellen Winslow II, who in 2021 began a 14-year prison sentence for rapes or sexual offenses against five women in California, is now arguing that brain trauma he suffered during his time in the NFL entitles him to a reduced sentence under a new California law, USA Today reported.

Winslow was convicted in 2021 of five counts including rape and other sex-related crimes, and also pleaded guilty to other sex-related charges, the Associated Press reported that year.

His attorney at the time argued that Winslow’s head trauma, caused by repeated blows to the head while playing in the NFL made him “go off the rails” and become a sexual predator, AP reported.

Winslow, who is representing himself, is now citing California Assembly Bill 124, which took effect in 2022, in his resentencing plea.

The new law requires the court to impose lower sentencing terms if the offender experienced physical or other types of trauma caused by abuse, neglect, exploitation or sexual violence, among other circumstances, USA Today reported. The law intends for sentencing to account for experienced trauma that may have led offenders to commit their crimes.

Judges must decide whether there is enough evidence to bring cases back up for resentencing, according to USA Today.

Currently, Winslow is not up for parole until 2028, USA Today reported.

Winslow was the Browns’ first-round draft pick in 2004 and played for Cleveland until 2008.