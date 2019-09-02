Exclusive: A bird’s eye view of various scenes in Odessa

1  of  2
ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – We are bringing you an aerial view of various scenes throughout Odessa.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke says law enforcement is still processing and working about 15 scenes from the shootings on Saturday.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” Gerke said. “It is active. There are still multiple crime scenes that are being worked. There are no definitive answers as to motive or reasons at this point.”

The suspect, now identified as Seth Ator, is accused of firing at DPS Troopers as well as Midland and Odessa Police officers before driving through town firing at random people in the city, according to prior reports.

Ator was later shot and killed by police near a local movie theater. So far, at least seven have been killed and about 20 have been injured in the shootings.

