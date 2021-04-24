EXCLUSIVE: Mother describes tragic moments when 7-year-old was shot, killed by driver in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Whitney Harris said she feels numb.

Less than 24 hours after her 7-year-old son was shot and killed in an apparent case of road rage, Harris spoke exclusively to FOX 46 Charlotte.

“They came around and…pop. I saw the spark. I didn’t even know the window had been shot out,” Harris said.

Hickory Police said the shooting happened at the intersection of 15th Street and Tate Boulevard Southeast around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Harris’s three children, 7-year-old Zakylen, 6-year-old Mason and the baby, Skylen, were sitting in the back.

“My 6-year-old yells ‘Mommy, mommy, Ky’s been shot. Ky’s been shot,’” Harris said.

Zakylen, Ky to his friends and family, was shot in the neck.

The baby was also grazed by the bullet and suffered a minor head wound. The 6-year-old boy was not hurt.

Ky would have turned 8-years-old in just a month. His mother said he loved babies and dogs. He was a good student who was popular in the neighborhood.

“Everybody loved him,” Harris said.

Harris told investigators a woman in the suspect’s car was screaming at her shortly before the shot was fired.

She thinks it could have been a case of road rage. She pleaded for whoever did this to turn themselves in.

“Ya’ll need to just come forward. Ya’ll killed my baby,” she said. “I don’t know what ya’ll intentions was. I don’t know what was wrong with ya’ll. But if ya’ll got kids of your own and ya’ll knew something freak happened like that to you you would want somebody to come forward with something.”

“Please,” echoed Zayklen’s aunt, Tiffany Gray. “Just please come forward. Because he was an innocent child.”