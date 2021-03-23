Expert says security should be stepped up following Northlake Mall shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A tipping point: That’s how one security expert describes the situation at Northlake Mall after another gunfire erupted once again inside the mall over the weekend.

FOX 46 checked with CMPD and there is no effort to close the mall, but an expert says security needs to be stepped up so that shoppers feel safe.

Many went running for their lives when they heard a gunshot fired Saturday afternoon inside Northlake Mall.

“It was just chaos,” one shopper told FOX 46. “Everybody was just running throwing their clothes on the ground, just doing what they could, just acting like they had to survive.”

A teenage shooter was charged with attempted murder for firing a round inside the mall at another young person Saturday, according to CMPD.

It’s not the first time gunfire has erupted inside Northlake Mall.

In 2015, a teen was shot and killed at the mall on Christmas Eve. Police said a group of teens got into an argument and started firing. An off-duty police officer who was at the mall shot and killed the teen after he pointed a gun at the officer.

On Labor Day in 2016, police were called out to the mall for another shooting. That gunman was arrested.

“Right now, I think we’re at a tipping point for that mall,” Quentin Williams said.

Williams is a former FBI agent and attorney who also has experience as a security expert for the NFL for events, teams and players.

“These shootings when they become pattern behavior, that displays to our law enforcement, to our community leaders and government leaders that perhaps we need to take a pause with this place,” he said.

“If somebody gets hurt now we’re talking about litigation because you could have foreseen that this was going to happen,” Williams said.

Williams says mall owners need to invest in more real-time security camera monitoring and double down on their efforts to hire more off-duty police officers and private security.

“When folks walk into the mall they know they’re being recorded they know that everything they do is being recorded, it’s a deterrent,” he said.

Mall management did not respond when FOX 46 asked them for comment Monday. CMPD says they have a good partnership with Northlake Mall, which allowed them to quickly arrest the teenage shooter from Saturday.