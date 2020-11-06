Explaining election to children and aware of their stress and anxiety

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Children are aware of the stress and anxiety surrounding the current election.

Some parents are taking the opportunity to explain how our elections work. One certified counselor says parents must be careful when struggling to process what is happening.

“Your children know more than you think they do, they are smarter than you think they are,. And they realize more than you can imagine, so I think first and foremost is to understand as an adult we need to deal with our energy and our emotions. Because our kids are reading off of us,” said Elizabeth Scrivner, Counselor.

Counselor Scrivner suggests going about your day as normal as possible.

