Facebook to label national origin of some political posts

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Facebook said it will label some election-related posts with their geographic origin in an attempt to curb political misinformation by foreign-based pages that mimic legitimate groups and political parties.

The new policy will apply to popular election-related pages, and will stamp every post they make on Facebook and Instagram with its origin.

For instance, an Instagram account targeting U.S. voters but based in Brazil will have every post labeled with “Based in Brazil.”

Users then can swipe to find out more information about the account.

The move is the social network’s latest attempt to fight election-related misinformation.

