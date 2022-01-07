Fallen NC trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Fallen North Carolina Trooper John Horton will be laid to rest Friday.

Trooper Horton was hit by another state trooper vehicle, driven by his brother, during a traffic stop Monday evening at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road.

Trooper John Horton was taken to the hospital where he died.

Services for Horton will be held Friday on the campus of Isothermal Community College in Forest City.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles will escort Horton at 11 a.m. from the Harrelson Funeral Services to the Isothermal Community College.

A visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Foundation Auditorium.

The North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit will ceremoniously carry the body of Trooper Horton around the college’s lake after the visitation.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 5:00pm, also inside the auditorium.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later time for family and close friends.