Family escapes through window after tree falls on Beaufort home

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Beaufort family lost their home in an overnight storm that brought down dozens of limbs and knocked out power for hundreds of people.

Monday morning, Ellis Davis and his five other family members were inside the mobile home they rent on Alexandra Loop when a 50-foot tree came crashing down.

“It sounded like a real loud whistling sound coming and then next thing I heard was a boom,” said Davis. “My mind went across and I thought something else fell. That’s when the whole roof started caving in from the living room, the kitchen and all the way back.

Tree down on Alexandra Loop home (photo: Burton Fire District)

“And that’s when I told my family we gotta get out of this house.”

Davis led his wife, kids and grandkids to the front window — the only exit not blocked by the tree’s trunk and branches.

“I started leaning them out, letting them come out, putting them on the ground, and saying, ‘Get as far away from the place as you can,'” he recalled.

“As long as I got my family, my grands and my kids and my wife out first, that’s all that mattered to me at the time,” Davis said.

Everyone was able to get out safely. And despite the loss of the home, Davis remains optimistic.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said.

“We could have been in the kitchen. I could have been in the kitchen at the time fixing breakfast and it came down and I could have been killed,” he said. “Luckily I had an angel watching over me.”

The Burton Fire District, American Red Cross and neighboring agencies responded to the home to help.

It wasn’t the only storm-related call for Burton Fire Monday morning. After 5 a.m., within a 30-minute window, the department received a few calls for trees and wires down across the road in the areas of Seabrook and Detour roads.

Shortly after 7 a.m., firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash on Trask Parkway near Big Road. A vehicle struck a low-hanging powerline and received front-end damage.

Officials said the driver sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on the scene.

And around 11 a.m., firefighters were called to Burton Wells Road for another call of downed wires.

Officials are urging residents to check their yards for dead or weak trees and limbs that might be threatening their homes. If removal isn’t an option, officials recommend relocating in the event of severe weather.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated the mobile home was located in Burton. It has since been corrected to Beaufort.