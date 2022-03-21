RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a weekend fire destroys a Ridgeland home.

But while the family is mourning a terrible loss, they are also celebrating a last act of bravery at the same time.

“We don’t even want to say it’s a tragedy because she’s a hero in our eyes,” said Kiana Dessasure.

Saturday morning just before 6 a.m. fire broke out at Kesha Leonard’s mobile home on Glover Plantation road. The only one who knew it was her 14-year-old daughter Bree.

“The fire started in the bedroom and something told her to get up and she did and when she turned around there it was,” explains Kiara. “Then, acting like a superhero she got her sisters, her nephew all out of the house. Then she went to go get her mom.”

Bree saved herself, her two younger sisters and her own baby nephew from the blaze.

“I’m 27 looking up to a 14-year-old,” said Kiara. “The sacrifice she was willing to make to get her sisters, her mom her granddad out of the house. We are just so proud.”

“That’s what she should be proud of,” said Kiara. “Her mom would be proud of her. I’m proud of her.”

As Bree stood outside with the kids, her mother Kesha went back inside the home.

Kesha Leonard died after going back inside home to try and save her father

“She went in to get him,” said Sonja Grant, Kesha’s sister. “She made sure her kids, her 14-year-old was out then went back in to get him. She said I’m not leaving my daddy. I’m going to get my daddy.”

“That’s my sister. She took care of everybody. She went back in to get her dad and couldn’t get back out.”

The flames and smoke were too much for Kesha and her father Jason Dessasure, who was unable to walk and bedridden. The pair were inside as the fire raged, their family helpless to do anything but watch them die.

“All we could do was stand there and watch. Because we couldn’t get there” said an emotional Sonja. “We couldn’t ger her. We couldn’t do anything Just stand there and watch the house burn. That’s the hardest thing I could have ever done. That I could ever imagine.”

Jason Dessasure died in the blaze Saturday morning

The woman known as the “Mayor of Cherry Hill” to family and friends was only 42 years old. Christened 13 children and godchildren and was always there for anyone who needed it according to her family.

“My mom was a life hero,” said her son CJ Green. “Anyone she could have helped she would help. Any child she saw out there that needed help she would have helped them. “

“She will be missed, was my big sister, my confidant, my support team, like a second mom to me,” said Kiana.

“Kesha is a hero,” said Sonja. “She was an amazing person. She is loving. She is giving. She’s got a heart of gold. Anything she could do, that’s Kesha. She is my hero. She is my hero.”

“She showed you she had to be a life hero,” said CJ. “She showed you if you are going to help someone you have to help them even if sometimes it means losing a life. She died a soldier. Her daddy’s soldier. My soldier. She made sure my son made it out. My boy. My hero.”

Officials say the fire may have started with a faulty air conditioner.

The children lost everything in the fire, from clothes to notebooks and computers and tablets for school.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help with those daily needs and for Kesha and Jason’s funeral expenses.