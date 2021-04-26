Family of Andrew Brown Jr., man killed by law enforcement in Elizabeth City, to view bodycam video on Monday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The attorney for the family Andrew Brown Jr., the man shot and killed by law enforcement last week in Elizabeth City, says the family will get to see the body camera video of the fatal shooting Monday morning.

According to WAVY News 10’s Jason Marks, Brown’s family will get to see the body camera video Monday at 11:30 a.m., which will be followed by a press briefing.

This has been the biggest request from Brown’s family since the 42-year-old died during a deputy-involved shooting on Wednesday.

A judge in North Carolina has to allow for the video to be released — it’s not something the sheriff’s office could do, said Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten on Saturday.



Members of Brown’s family and legal team say the body camera video could be the first step at answering questions the family has about the circumstances leading up to his death.

“I have not seen the warrant. The legal team has not seen the warrant. The family has not seen it,” said civil rights attorney Harry Daniels in a press briefing Saturday.

One of Brown’s aunts said during the press conference, “He did not deserve what was done to him. And we will get justice if it’s just for the children or for the family and this community.”

During the briefing, Pasquotank County NAACP chapter president Keith Rivers asked for Sheriff Wooten to resign for having not released the body camera footage of the incident.

He says the release of the body camera footage is about strengthening trust with the community.

“That you are about the community. That you are about all the community not some of the community,” said Rivers. “And that means that you have an obligation to do what is right.”

Family members also say now it’s time for the state General Assembly to act by passing SB510, which would make body camera videos public record.

“There’s no reason that the general assembly in this state can’t pass that bill and open up these body cameras to public record,” said Rev. Dr. William Barber during Saturday’s press conference.

That same day, the sheriff released a video on social media asking the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association to appoint an outside sheriff’s office to conduct an internal affairs investigation of everyone involved in the incident. This in addition to the investigation from the FBI and the local district attorney’s office.

Community members said they’re planning to meet outside the Pasquotank County Public Safety office Monday morning to demand the release of the body camera footage to the public.

