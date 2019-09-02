Family of small child shot in Odessa issues statement

The family of Anderson Davis, a 17-month-old, made a statement Sunday morning. Anderson was injured by gunfire in the mass shooting Saturday afternoon in Odessa. Anderson was recovering well at University Medical Center in Lubbock.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke about her during his press conference early Sunday afternoon in Odessa.

Aerocare lands and University Medical Center in Lubbock with a child who was shot in mass shooting incident in Odessa (Nexstar/Staff)

Her family sent CNN this joint statement.

“Words cannot express the emotions we are experiencing after living through the tragic events that unfolded in our home town yesterday afternoon. Our hearts are extremely heavy today. Many good, innocent, people lost their lives and were injured yesterday. Please keep all individuals, family, and friends affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers in the days, months, and years to come. Unfortunately, we cannot take back the tragic events that took place yesterday but now is the time to stand together as Texans, Americans, and most importantly as God’s people as we grieve and overcome this tragedy.

By the grace of God, Anderson is expected to make a full recovery.

The amount of love and support we have received from family, friends, and complete strangers is overwhelming. We are forever grateful for all of your thoughts, prayers, support, and donations. We ask for your continued prayers through this time of healing.

All of the first responders, staff and physicians at MCHS, AeroCare, and the staff and physicians at UMC In Lubbock were and have been absolutely amazing. Each healthcare professional that has helped heal our daughter has treated her as their own and as parents we couldn't have asked for anything more.

We hurt so badly for the families whose loved ones didn’t survive this tragedy.

Although there is so much to grieve today, there is so much to be thankful for. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you: strangers who offered to help us on the street, first responders (on duty and off duty), staff and physicians at MCHS, AeroCare Pilot/Nurse/Paramedic, staff and physicians at UMC in Lubbock, friends, family, and all else who we have not mentioned. The terror that flooded the streets of West Texas would not have been stopped without the effort each and every one of you put forth. Thank You!

We praise God for walking beside us during this time and our prayers go out to all of the families that are walking this same walk. We are thankful for our beautiful baby girl and look forward to reuniting her at home with her twin brother soon.

Kelby and Garret Davis”

On Saturday afternoon a DPS Trooper pulled over a driver in Odessa. The driver then shot the DPS Trooper and then went on a shooting rampage that killed seven people and wounded many more.

Officers shot and killed the suspect at a movie theater a short time later.