Family pleads for answers, detectives searching for answers in case of missing Gastonia woman

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Gastonia family is pleading for answers in the disappearance of a missing mother. 30-year-old LaPorscha Baldwin, the mom of a little girl, was last seen on Sunday, and police are concerned about her safety.

Investigators really don’t know if this mom left on her own or if someone harmed her. The mother of the missing woman is agonizing over her daughter’s disappearance.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. It’s been a nightmare. I don’t sleep. I don’t eat because I just want my baby back,” said Priscilla Baldwin.

Baldwin’s daughter, LaPorscha Baldwin, has a baby of her own, a one-and-a-half-year-old little girl, and her mom says she would never leave her.

“She had two miscarriages, so her daughter’s like her ‘miracle child,’ so she would never, ever leave her, She’s her heart, she wouldn’t leave her,” said Priscilla Baldwin.

The family was together last Sunday at church.

“She put her daughter in my car, she kissed her, she played with her a little bit, she told her, ‘I love you I’ll see you in a little bit,’ she said, ‘I love you,’ I said, ‘I love you too,’ and I left and she left,” said Priscilla.

That’s the last time Priscilla saw her daughter.

LaPorscha was supposed to go to work at Amazon in Huntersville Sunday, but her mom says she didn’t show up.

On Monday night, Gastonia Police found Baldwin’s car abandoned on I-85 south between Sam Wilson Road and Belmont.

“It’s very overwhelming, I’m trying to keep it together, my faith in God is strong, but I’m still a mother. It’s hard, it’s hard,” said Priscilla, fighting back tears.

Detectives don’t have enough information to say a crime was committed, but they are concerned about Baldwin’s safety, and they want to talk with 35-year-old Charles Combs, Baldwin’s ex-boyfriend.

Investigators tell us Combs was previously convicted years ago of second degree murder in a separate case in Mecklenburg County.

Priscilla is clinging to her faith that her daughter is safe.

“Her daughter needs her. I need her, her family needs her, and we’re just pleading and pleading and pleading. Please cooperate with the police so we can find my baby and bring her home.”

Baldwin’s car is a 2015 white Toyota Corolla.

If you have information in Baldwin’s disappearance, please call 911 or the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6702.