Family says Dallas courthouse shooter wanted to die

This undated photo provided by Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, Texas, shows Brian Isaack Clyde. Clyde, an Army veteran wearing a mask and carrying more than 150 rounds of ammunition for his high-powered rifle, opened fire outside a federal courthouse Monday, June 17, 2019, in downtown Dallas. Clyde was then shot dead in a shootout with federal officers. (Courtesy of Del Mar College via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — The family of a 22-year-old man who opened fire on a Dallas courthouse, striking no one before federal agents fatally shot him, said they believe his intent was to die.

Brian Isaack Clyde’s stepmother, Heather Clyde, told The Dallas Morning News that she hadn’t seen any warning signs but that she and his father think the Army veteran went to the Earle Cabell Federal Building on Monday to be killed.

Brian Clyde’s mother, Nubia Brede Solis, said her son had been in a mental institution before he was discharged from the Army.

Family members did not respond to calls from The Associated Press Wednesday.

Clyde was wearing a black mask and heavy vest and carrying a high-powered rifle and more than 150 rounds of ammunition when he opened fire.

“My son was a very good shot,” Paul Clyde told the paper. “He didn’t have an intention to shoot anybody.”

Brian Clyde served as an infantryman from August 2015 to February 2017 but was never deployed to a war zone, according to the Army. The FBI said he was honorably discharged. Clyde’s period of service was shorter than a typical Army contract, suggesting he left the military earlier than planned.

Investigators haven’t determined a motive in the shooting. The courthouse reopened for regular business Wednesday.