CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An early morning robbery and shooting on July 13, 2022, left a hole in the heart of William McClure; he can’t believe his mother is gone.

“The grief and the pain that I have to carry the rest of my life knowing what has happened to my mom is just heartbreaking,” said McClure.

Karen Baker, 48, was taking money out of an ATM in the University City area when a man shot and killed her. CMPD released photos of the possible suspect, and investigators said the public stepped in.

“The community came forward with multiple tips that helped us piece together what may have occurred and lead us to this suspect,” Major Melanie Peacock said, with the CMPD violent crimes division. “We’ve had more tips on this case than I could remember in recent history than most cases.”

Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton. Horton has a lengthy criminal history; he was on parole after serving three years for a robbery committed in Feb. 2018.

Horton was also picked up by police after several traffic violations in Aug. of 2022, a few weeks after Baker died but was released.

“We certainly had been looking into him as a potential suspect throughout,” said Peacock. “Sometimes it takes a little while to piece together a case.”

“I’m angry; I’m sad, but I also pity him,” added McClure. “He has ruined his life.”

(Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

J’wuan Horton was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and a firearm by a felon. The family of Karen Baker said they will never be the same and hope anyone else involved are arrested.

“It’s still unknown who the driver was,” said McClure when asked what more he would like to see the police do. “I’m hopeful that they will catch him or her as well. I would definitely like to know who was involved with this man.”