Family’s daughter watches massive tree crush home in Summerfield during Tropical Storm Zeta

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Tropical Storm Zeta left behind a trail of destruction in the Triad on Thursday.

In Summerfield, Casey Simpson watched a tree fall onto her family’s home.

When high winds tore through our area, Simpson made her way outside to put away anything that could blow over, but when she got around to the front yard, she learned she had bigger problems.

“It like split open a little bit and kind of went back and I was like this tree is going to fall. At that point I kind of started freaking out,” Simpson said.

Simpson called her boyfriend and neighbor for back up and they all watched helplessly as the tree crushed her home.

“You hear like wood cracking and then you hear it hitting more wood and it just hit my house and I guess, is that all the insulation out? It just looked like it snowed instantly,” Simpson said.

Unfortunately, Simpson and her family have been in this situation before. Two years ago, a tree fell on their home when Hurricane Michael moved through the Triad.

Simpson said she never imagined it would happen again.

“This happened two years ago to us, except from the other angle, and so I just kept — I was like lord just let it go the other way, let it fall the other way because I don’t want to deal with this all over again. We can deal with it in the yard, just let it fall the other way,” Simpson said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.