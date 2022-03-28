BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a crash between two boats that killed a Georgia man participating in a fishing tournament.

WALB-TV reports that a Georgia Department of Natural Resources investigator says it could take months to determine what caused the March 19 crash.

The agency says Jason Davis of Bainbridge was killed after the boat he was driving collided with another vessel on the Flint River.

Officials say people in the two boats were competing in separate fishing tournaments being held on the river in Bainbridge.