Father gets the chance to walk daughter down the aisle at Vibra Hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A special wedding ceremony took place at Vibra Hospital Thursday evening.

A Borger couple decided to push their wedding ahead of schedule after the bride’s father was admitted into the hospital to continue his battle with cancer.

“Nothing can really top today. Today was really special for me,” Marina Weber stated.

Marina Weber’s wedding was getting close but she was running out of time for her father to see her walk down the aisle.

“I didn’t think that it was going to be possible and that he was going to make it to my wedding and I was heartbroken,” Weber said.

In 2017 her father Mr. Barry was diagnosed with cancer.

“He no longer has a bladder, he no longer has a kidney he has to undergo dialysis three times a week,” Weber said.

On top of that, he had been frequently transferring between local hospitals.

Recently transferred to Vibra Hospital, the staff made Mariana’s dream a reality by rushing to make the small wedding come together.

“This was a first for me never have I been to a wedding quite like this and it’s a day I’ll always remember, “Mark Prickett, Vibra employee, stated.

Memories of the help from the area hospitals who gave their time is something the Weber’s said they will always remember.

“It’s amazing how the people can come together and do good, for love,” Weber said.

Mrs. Weber was granted her wish with her father and even enjoyed a father-daughter dance.

“I’ve always dreamt of my dad walking me down the aisle, my heart is so full,” Weber said.

The groom watched his father in law and bride together on the dance floor. Colby Weber said it is a sight he will never forget.

“What I felt I can not explain it was just pure joy and happiness that we were able to do this,” Weber said.

Hospital staff at Vibra said they never had this happen but would be more than happy to help to do this again.