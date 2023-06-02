LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to the discovery and arrest of the person(s) responsible for the deaths of three women in Lumberton.

The murders date back to 2017, and CBS 17 has done extensive coverage on the investigation.

The FBI said Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine were all killed in Lumberton between April and June in 2017.

The bodies of Bennett and Jones were discovered on the same day.

At the time, CBS 17 interviewed Oxendine.

Her body was later found outside a home on East 8th St.

The FBI has interviewed hundreds of people and followed countless leads, but investigators still do not consider this a cold case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI’s Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online.

CBS 17’s extensive coverage on the case includes podcast called 32 Degrees, where our Russ Bowen looks at the case through interviews with the families, friends and neighbors of the victims. It’s available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.