FBI, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office help identify Maxton man as accused armed bank robber

SOUTHERN PINES, NC (WBTW) – A Maxton man was arrested following an armed robbery at a bank in Southern Pines, North Carolina on Monday.

The Southern Pines Police Department says Herbert Lynn Lowery, 41, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Monday before 11:30 a.m. police say officers responded to a First National Bank in Southern Pines for a reported armed robbery.

With help from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, police say Lowery was identified as the suspect in the case.

After his arrest, police say he appeared before a Moore County Magistrate and was booked into the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, pending a hearing in Moore County District Court on October 1.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at 910-692-7031, or the Southern Pines Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 910-693-4110. Information may be left anonymously. Contact: Captain Charles Campbell (910) 692-2732.