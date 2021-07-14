FBI seeking public’s help in identifying man who may have information on child exploitation investigation

UPDATE: The FBI says they have identified and located this individual. He has been taken into custody,

(WCBD) – The FBI is asking the public for assistance in identifying an unknown man who may have information relevant to an ongoing child sexual exploitation investigation.

Investigators think that the man may be able to identify the child victim in the case.

The man is white with light brown hair and glasses. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

The video of the man and the child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February of 2021, but data indicates that the video was produced before November of 2018.

The man can be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information can submit a tip at this link or call 1-800-225-5325.