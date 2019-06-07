FCC makes it easier for telecom companies to block robo calls

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – The Federal Communications Commission approved new rules to make it easier for big telecom companies to block suspected, unwanted robo calls for their customers.

The FCC has given phone companies the green light to use their call-blocking services by default instead of making subscribers sign up for the service.

Thursday’s announcement comes after pressure from consumers tired of endless unwanted phone calls.

“There is one thing in our country today that unites Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, socialists and libertarians, vegetarians and carnivores, Ohio State and Michigan fans – is that they are sick and tired of being bombarded by unwanted robocalls. My message today is simple: we hear you and we are your side,“ said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

One study estimates that more than five billion robocalls per month hit phones of U.S. customers.