FDA: Only buy enough food to last a week

Communities across the country have seen long lines at the grocery store and cleared store shelves as people prepare for the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials are encouraging people not to hoard food and supplies and encourage you to be smart with your purchases.

The Food and Drug Administration says you should only buy enough food to last a week.

Agency officials say there is no reason to empty grocery store shelves and said low supplies will be restocked soon.

The FDA is relaxing some verification and audit requirements for suppliers using other methods to make sure their products are safe.

Regulators also lifted some restrictions on the trucking industry to keep merchandise moving.

The agency says travel restrictions have made it difficult to conduct its usual on-site audits.

They plan to resume them when it “becomes practical to do so.”