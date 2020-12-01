FDA reviews two COVID-19 vaccines while CDC determines vaccine priority

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Health experts say a COVID-19 vaccine could be out before the end of the year, at least for some Americans.

But with limited supplies of the vaccine, and pending FDA approval, the CDC is meeting to figure out who gets priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

Jack Krost is one of 700 vaccine participants in the Moderna trial at Atlanta’s Emory University.

Jack Krost, Moderna Vaccine Participant at Emory University said, “I want to set an example. There is a lot of reporting many Americans are leery of getting a vaccine and even if a vaccine is developed, that enough people won’t get it to help us get herd immunity.”

This week, Moderna joined Pfizer to request the FDA to get Emergency Approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I want to help my fellow man be helping develop a vaccine,” said Krost.

Doctors say the Moderna vaccine has a 94% efficacy rate, but aren’t sure how long someone is immune to it.

Dr. Carlos Del Rio, Immunology and Infectious Disease Expert at Emory said, 60-70% has to be vaccinated or immune because they got the disease. At this point 10-20% of the U.S. population has had the disease so we still have 60% to try to immunize.”

Doctors say each person may need two doses of the vaccine and the entire population may not be eligible until next summer.

“I suspect health care workers, first responders will be the first to get the vaccine. After that there is debate about a lot of older individuals in congregational settings or it needs to be minorities with high risks of complications,” said Dr. Del Rio.

Doctors say 2 out of every 10 hospitalized patients in the U.S. are now COVID-19 patients, and the hospital systems are strained because it prevents people from other illnesses to get treatment with fewer beds available.