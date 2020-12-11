FDA working to quickly issue emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine

Food and Drug Administration building is shown Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Md. A U.S. government advisory panel convened on Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it would work rapidly toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine.

In a 17-4 vote with one abstention, a panel of outside advisers to the FDA on Thursday overwhelmingly endorsed emergency use of the vaccine. The move paves the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a country that has lost more than 290,000 lives to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The agency also said in a statement Friday that it has notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so that they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Good Morning America Friday that emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine could come as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

“The FDA informed Pfizer that they do intend to proceed towards an authorization for their vaccine,” Azar said. “So in the next couple of days probably as we work to negotiate with Pfizer, the information doctors need to prescribe it appropriately, we should be seeing the authorization of this first vaccine.”

Depending on how quickly the FDA acts, the vaccine could be distributed within days.

The government advisers on Thursday concluded that the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech appears safe and effective for emergency use in adults and teenagers 16 and over.

That endorsement came despite questions about allergic reactions in two people who received the vaccine earlier this week when Britain became the first country to begin dispensing the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

While there are a number of remaining unknowns about the vaccine, in an emergency, “the question is whether you know enough” to press ahead, said panel member Dr. Paul Offit of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He concluded that the potential benefits outweigh the risks.

The decision came as the U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll from the virus. The country set an all-time one day record of more than 3,100 deaths on Wednesday.

Pfizer has said it will have about 25 million doses of the two-shot vaccine for the U.S. by the end of December. But the initial supplies will be reserved primarily for health care workers and nursing home residents, with other vulnerable groups next in line until ramped-up production enables shots to become widely available on demand — something that will probably not happen until the spring.

Next week, the FDA will review a second vaccine, from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health, that appears about as protective as Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot.

A third candidate, from Johnson & Johnson, which would require just one dose, is working its way through the pipeline. Behind that is a candidate from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

