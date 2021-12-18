Federal funding heading to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Urgent projects at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will soon be getting funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law earlier this year.

Right now, the most pressing project is completing the check-in lobby, which is under construction. Half of the structure has been completed with the other half expected to be done soon.

The inside ticketing lobby and consolidated security checkpoint areas are not expected to be open until 2025. To accommodate more passengers, additional gates on the A, B, and C concourse are expected to be built in conjunction with other expansion projects.

With more planes, coming to more gates, delivering more passengers to the Queen City; another runway is needed to keep up with demand. Money from the federal infrastructure stimulus will help build the fourth parallel runway that is supposed to take over the spot currently occupied by the overlook park.

Charlotte-Douglas Airport has been in a constant state of growth since 1989 as city leaders try to keep up with the booming economy and growing passenger numbers that never seem to stop growing.