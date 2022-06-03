(ABC4) – Comedy fans, it’s a very special day as McLovin, the iconic “Superbad” character turns 41 today!

If you’re a bit confused, McLovin refers to the character played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse in the 2007 American comedy “Superbad.”

Since the film’s debut, June 3 has become known as “McLovin Day” for the film’s stalwart fans.

The iconic Judd Apatow romp stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera and was co-written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The crude humored coming-of-age film became an instant box office and critical success upon its 2007 premiere.

But don’t get it twisted — it’s Mintz-Plasse’s character, Fogell (famously known by the nickname McLovin) who’s celebrating their birthday today.

HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: Producer Judd Apatow (front left) and cast members arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Superbad” held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on August 13, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: (L-R) Actors Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Superbad” held at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre August 13, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Actors Jonah Hill, left, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, center, and Michael Cera arrive at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., Sunday, Aug 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

HOLLYWOOD – AUGUST 13: Actors Jonah Hill (L) and Paul Rudd (R) pose with producer Judd Apatow at the after party for the premiere of the Sony Pictures’ film “Superbad” on August 13, 2007 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Actors from the film “Superbad” accept the ultimate choice award during the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, Calif., Sunday, Aug 26, 2007. From left are Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Jonah Hill. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Christopher Mintz-Plasse arrives at the premiere of “Superbad” in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Ironically, that birthday is also probably not real because it refers to the date stamped on his infamous fake ID card.

In the film, the teenage McLovin hilariously presents his fake Hawaii ID showing a birth date of June 3, 1981, making the teenager the unconvincing ripe age of 25 in the film.

The famous rainbow-adored ID is a bestseller on Amazon and has even gotten one underage Iowa man into trouble when he was caught using the ID to enter a bar.

In the past, celebrity fans and film’s cast and crews have honored McLovin’s big day every year with celebratory social media posts every year.

Big birthday cheers for McLovin, who’s now finally old enough to enter a bar with his real ID. The comedy “Superbad” is also celebrating 15 years since its 2007 debut.