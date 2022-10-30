CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News need your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says the suspect robbed the Bojangles on E. Woodlawn Road October 11 at gunpoint.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Surveillance cameras snapped some good pictures of the suspect.

If you recognize him, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the P3 Tips App.

There is a cash reward of up to $1000 for any info leading to an arrest.

“It’s anonymous; you don’t have to give your name, you don’t have to go to court, and don’t have to give any statements,” said CMPD Crime Stopper Det. Rick Smith.