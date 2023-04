ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a home in Asheville.

The fire happened along North Pershing Road around 1 p.m.

Photos from the Asheville Fire Department showed smoke and fire pouring out of the two-story home.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was expected to be released later Monday.

Firefighters said they had the fire under control as of 4:15 p.m.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.