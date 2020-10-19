Fired Winthrop police officer charged with sexually assaulting a minor

A Winthrop University police officer has been terminated after the school was made aware of an active criminal investigation being conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department involving a sexual assault against a minor under the age of 11.

Winthrop officials were notified by SLED in September of an active criminal investigation into officer Charles Price, 48.

The university relieved Price of his badge, credentials, and weapon, and he was suspended and escorted off the premises.

Arrest warrants were issued for his arrest on Friday and Price was taken into custody. Winthrop then terminated Price.

The university says none of the incidents Price was charged with occurred on the campus.

Price is charged with sex assault in the first degree and two counts of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor under 11-years-old.

Winthrop says the protection of the campus and community are top priority. “WUPD and Winthrop University want to assure the public that upon being initially notified of the situation, swift action was undertaken to ensure the continual safety and protection of the campus and the community.”