Firefighters better prepare themselves to protect their communities

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – For those who answer the call all hours, day and night, having the proper training is important. The WVU Fire Service Extension is working to help firefighters all over the state be ready for anything.

When on-call, firefighters have to be ready for the unexpected. In an effort to better prepare firefighters for the risks, the WVU Fire Service Extension held a training session outside of the West Virginia State University in Institute Saturday morning.

I'm here at West Virginia State University where the WVU fire service extension is hosting fire safety training for young firefighters.

🧯👨‍🚒👩‍🚒🚒🔥

Full story later tonight on @WOWK13News! pic.twitter.com/ImvSNHVP2B — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) April 10, 2021

A unique tool not many volunteer fire departments have accessibility to is the fire service extension’s mobile training unit. The unit is used to simulate real-life fire situations.

Deputy Director of the WVSU Fire Academy Ralph McNemar says they train volunteers on two levels.

It will get them trained up to the firefighter one level where they can begin participating in fires at the fire department and firefighter two is a little more advanced for them. Ralph McNemar, WVSU Fire Academy Deputy Director



Volunteer firefighters go through their training inside the unit. A controller is used to manage the flames. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The training was available to anyone, men or women, currently serving with a local fire department. Clover-Roane firefighter Sarah Payne says she hopes to inspire more women to follow in her footsteps.

Guys will joke around with you and say ‘aw, well, you can’t do the job’, but I’ve seen a lot of women outdo men. Sarah Payne, WVSU Fire Academy Deputy Director

For many of the firefighters, getting to go through this training helps them better protect their communities.

For more information on future trainings with the WVU Fire Service Extension, click here.