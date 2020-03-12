Maryland public schools closed from March 16-27 in coronavirus response

Gov. Hogan announce a number of actions to take immediately in response to coronavirus

Governor Larry Hogan says in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a number of actions will go into effect immediately:

Maryland Emergency Management Agency to move to the highest activation level to fully coordinate responses with local governments

Activate National Guard

All non-essential state employees approved for telework will be required to telework

Public access to state buildings will be restricted

All large events must be canceled or postponed

All senior centers closed

Executive order to close cruise ship terminal at Port of Baltimore

Executive order: Extend expiration dates for licenses, permits, vehicle registrations, etc. until the 30th day for after the state of emergency ends

Allow only one adult visitor per patient at hospitals

Visits suspended at all Maryland state prisons

Hogan says the first positive case was announced just last week. As of his speech at 4 p.m. Thursday, there are 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus – and one case of community transmission. The actions “may sound extreme, they may sound frightening, but it is the difference between saving lives,” Hogan said.

Hogan said his first and highest priority is to protect the health, safety and welfare of Marylanders.

All public schools will be closed from March 16-27 during which busses and other facilities will be disinfected and cleaned, said Karen Salmon, State Superintendent of Maryland Schools.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s first case of coronavirus through community transmission was announced Thursday. This means the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 had “no known exposure to coronavirus through travel or an infected individual.”

Governor Larry Hogan said the patient was one of three new positive cases in Maryland announced Wednesday night. He is a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s.

“The first case of COV-19 community transmission in Maryland means we are entering a new phase of working to mitigate and limit the spread of this pandemic,” said Hogan in a news release. “What we are seeing now is what we have been anticipating and preparing for over the last several weeks. Later today, I will be announcing to Marylanders major actions we are taking to protect public health and safety.”

Hogan is speaking at 4 p.m. at the statehouse in Annapolis. There are currently 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared it a global pandemic.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is discontinuing visits for individuals currently in infirmaries, reducing programs and movement within facilities, providing more video visitation opportunities, and requiring staff who exhibit flu-like symptoms to remain home. The Maryland Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration will immediately begin moving toward an all-appointments system for all transactions in order to eliminate walk-ins, reduce foot traffic, and keep crowds to a minimum. The Maryland Health Benefits Exchange is working to establish a special enrollment period through Maryland Health Connection specifically for the coronavirus. All Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs facilities, including the Charlotte’s Hall Veterans Home, have been directed to adhere to the same guidance Governor Hogan announced yesterday for long-term care facilities, including prohibiting staff from international travel. The Office of Governor Larry Hogan

For health resources regarding COVID-19, including case counts and clinician guidance, Marylanders should visit health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.