First of Moderna vaccine scheduled to be given out today, millions of doses expected to be shipped out this week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The nation’s second vaccine is on its way to millions of Americans. Distribution for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine started on Sunday.

The first of the shots are set to be given out today.

This vaccine, like Pfizer, will also require two doses. Two doses, about a month apart.

The vaccine is for those ages 18 and older. The different between the two vaccines is that the Moderna vaccine does not require storage in a deep freezer like Pfizer one.

It does however need to be refrigerated at 36-46 degrees Fahrenheit and can be stored for up to 30 days.

The FDA authorized the vaccine for emergency use Friday night. It is about 95% effective.

Moderna, teamed up with healthcare giant McKesson, packing thousands of kits in route to smaller hospitals across the country.

“They go to a designated COVID-19 vaccine stored in a dedicated area they get processed, then they will be loaded into containers for launch via truck or aircraft to the destination market where they will be prioritized for delivery the following morning,” said Joe Stephens, FedEx SVP for Global Planning, Engineering, and Properties.

In all, nearly six million doses are expected to be shipped this coming week.