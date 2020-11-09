First Olympic event held in Tokyo since postponing games at start of the pandemic

TOKYO, JAPAN (WCBD) – The first event at an Olympic venue in Tokyo since the games were postponed back in March due to the pandemic.

Sunday, 30 gymnasts from Japan, the United States and Russia participated in the event.

It was seen as a crucial trial run for international athletes traveling to and competing in Japan next summer.

“I think it will be really great. Tokyo is a great facility and they have shown with this competition that they can hold a competition with all the things going around and I think it will be a great environment to have the Olympics next year,” said Shilese Jones, American gymnast.

The International Olympic Committee president said the meet played a crucial role and lauded the “Olympic values” of friendship and solidarity.