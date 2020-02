WUHAN (WCBD) – The first United States citizen has died from the coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, the patient was 60-years-old and died at Jinyintan Hospital.

Since it first broke out in Wuhan, the coronavirus has killed more than 700 people worldwide, mostly in China.

Tens of thousands of people have been infected in 27 countries and territories.

At least 12 cases have been confirmed in the United States.