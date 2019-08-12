Five children killed when fire breaks out at Pennsylvania daycare center

(NBC News) Five children are dead after fire swept through an in-home daycare in Erie, Pennsylvania early Sunday.
Neighbors a block away said they could hear screams as flames engulfed the home.
“I tried to go inside, I got to the open living room and couldn’t go any further,” one said.
Firefighters found four children dead inside. A fifth was taken to a hospital and succumbed to injuries. Their ages range from 8 months to 7 years old.
The father of three of those children is a firefighter in a nearby township.
One adult was airlifted from the scene.
“These firefighters are tough but when something like this happens it’s a little bit different,” said Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone.
