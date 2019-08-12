Five children killed when fire breaks out at Pennsylvania daycare center

by: Dan Scheneman

(NBC News)  Five children are dead after fire swept through an in-home daycare in Erie, Pennsylvania early Sunday.

Neighbors a block away said they could hear screams as flames engulfed the home.

“I tried to go inside, I got to the open living room and couldn’t go any further,” one said. 

Firefighters found four children dead inside. A fifth was taken to a hospital and succumbed to injuries.  Their ages range from 8 months to 7 years old.

The father of three of those children is a firefighter in a nearby township.

One adult was airlifted from the scene.

“These firefighters are tough but when something like this happens it’s a little bit different,” said Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone.

